Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Antigonish name Caleb Marshall at its New Managing Director

The Board of Directors of Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Antigonish announced Caleb Marshall as the new Managing Director effective June 26th, 2024. Marshall was unanimously chosen by the search committee for the skill, insight, and leadership he displayed throughout the process and for his extensive career.

Originally from New Brunswick, Caleb Marshall served as the managing artistic director of the Canadian College of Performing Arts (CCPA) in Victoria, B.C, since 2018.

Marshall’s near 30-year theatrical career has spanned producing, directing, administration, teaching, acting, writing and cultural advocacy. He has produced over 100 theatre productions, working across Canada and in Europe. Prior to CCPA he spent three seasons as the Artistic Executive Director of The Sudbury Theatre Centre, and six seasons as the Artistic Producer for Theatre New Brunswick.

The Board of Directors expressed its gratitude to artistic director Andrea Boyd, and the staff for their exceptional and tireless work managing the company over the past year preparing for this transition.

Community members will be able to meet and welcome Marshall during his first public appearance at the launch of the summer 2024 festival, July 4th on opening night of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson at the Bauer Theatre. Tickets are available at festivalantigonish.ca.