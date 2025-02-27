Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Baddeck Nominated for Robert Merritt Awards

Two local theatre companies have been nominated for the prestigious Robert Merritt Awards. The Merritt Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has been been nominated for eight awards, all for their production “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson-Apt 2B”. They include Outstanding Costume Design, Direction, Lighting Design, Fight Direction, Scenic Design and Sound Design. Stephanie MacDonald is also up for for an award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for ”

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson” , while Allister MacDonald has been nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role.

Theatre Baddeck has been nominated for four Merritt Awards, for Outstanding Project Design and Scenic Design for “The Company Store”, as well as Outstanding Sound Design and Lighting Design for “The Fly Fisher’s Companion”

The Merritt Awards will be presented at a gala at Alderny Landing in Dartmouth on March 31st.