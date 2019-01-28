Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Announces 2019 Season Line-Up

There will be some local flavour in the line-up for the 2019 season of Festival Antigonish

Summer Theatre. Antigonish County native Mary Colin Chisholm will return to the Bauer Theatre stage this summer to appear in the dark comedy “The Goodnight Bird”, the story about a homeless man who breaks into the home of a middle-aged couple. Another Antigonish County native, Laura Teasdale returns with “Honky Tonk Blue”, another production featuring the brilliance of country singers Patsy Cline and Hank Williams.

Teasdale will also direct the children’s production “If You Could Wear My Sneakers”, based on the book of poems by children’s author Sheree Fitch of River John and adapted for the stage by Festival Antigonish Artistic Director Andrea Boyd. Fitch says she admires Boyd’s work in adapting her stories.

Among the members of the cast of the children’s production are two recent St. FX graduates who performed in Theatre Antigonish productions while they were students, Emma Vickers and Briony Merritt. Also in the Festival Antigonish line-up this summer is “Ben Hur” a comedy about an epic tale performed by four actors and “A Brimful of Asha” a Canadian production of generational and cultural clash.

The season opens July 10th.