Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre announces 2025 Season; Both Mainstage Shows Set in the Local Area

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has announced details on its 2025 season. The theme of this season is “Discover the Secrets of Home”, with two main stage productions set in the local area, one in Guysborough County and the other Inverness County.

Artistic Director Andrea Boyd says the season opens on July 11th with “For Love, Nor Money” by Laura Teasdale, a co-production with Mulgrave Road Theatre. It is set in Guysborough and based on a true love story and eavesdrops on a secret conversation that has become one of the community’s most captivating mysteries.

Also this summer is “The Secret Garden of An Sithean”. It’s an adaptation of a novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Set in Inverness County, it follows Mary, a lonely child sent to live in a remote estate, where she discovers a hidden neglected garden. An added feature to this production is there’s a mixture of professional actors and community performers. Festival Antigonish also had a similar mix of performers during the pandemic when Robin Hood and the Hobbit were performed at The Keppoch. “The Secret Garden of An Sithean” opens August 1st.

Also planned this summer is the Festival Antigonish Kitchen Party August 5th and a concert by Mary Frances Leahy on July 23rd.

Also as part of the schedule are theatre camps this summer.