Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Announces Show and Concert Line-up for its 2026 Season

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has announced its line-up for the 2026 season.

This year, there will be three mainstage plays at the Bauer Theatre, one family production and three concerts.

Opening the season is “Murder at Ackerton Manor” by Steven Gallagher, a fast paced spoof of the grand country-house murder mystery.

The Family production is “The Biggest Little House in the Forest”; adapted for the stage by Rosanna Staffa; a story about friendship, generosity and making room for one more.

“The Greatest Play in the History of the World” from Theatre New Brunswick, is a one-person love story by Ian Kershaw set on an ordinary road, in outer space and somewhere in between.

Closing the summer season on the mainstage is ‘Beyond the Sea” by Kristen da Silva; a tender, funny, quietly moving story about second chances, and the possibility of connection arriving when it is least expected.

There will also be three concerts this summer, “All Roads Lead Home with Carolyn Curry” a benefit concert for the Bridge the Bauer Campaign on June 19th, Old Man Luedecke on July 31st and Ian Sherwood and Friends on August 9th.