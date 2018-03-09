Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre in the running for four Robert Merritt Awards

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has received four nominations in the annual Robert Merritt Awards. The awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

Francine Deschepper is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the 2017 production “Kingfisher Days”. Deschepper’s co-star in “Kingfisher Days”, Antigonish native Hugh Thompson is nominated as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Also nominated in the same category as Thompson is Christian Murray for the the Festival Antigonish production “The Hound of the Baskervilles”

“Kingfisher Days” is also nominated for Outstanding Production. The Robert Merritt Award winners will be announced a ceremony in Halifax on March 26th.