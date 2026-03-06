Listen Live

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre’s “The Secret Garden of An Sithean” and Mulgrave Theatre Co-production “For Love Nor Money” Nominated for Robert Merritt Awards

Mar 6, 2026 | Local News

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has been nominated for four Robert Merritt Awards this year. The Merritt Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

Both of last summer’s Festival Antigonish mainstage shows are up for awards this year.

Laura Teasdale has been nominated for Outstanding New Play by a Nova Scotia Playwright for a Festival Antigonish co-production with Mulgrave Road Theatre entitled “For Love Nor Money”

The other mainstage show “The Secret Garden of an Sithean” is up for three awards. Andrea Boyd is in the running for Outstanding New Adaptation by a Nova Scotia Playwright, Katrin Whitehouse for Oustanding Scenic Design and Katie Ready-Walters for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role.

The Robert Merritt Awards recipients will be announced at a gala in Dartmouth March 30th.


