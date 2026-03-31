Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre receives Merritt Award for “The Secret Garden of An Sithean”

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre is the recipient of a Robert Merritt Award. The Merritt Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

Katie Ready-Walters, who played Mary in the Festival Antigonish production “The Secret Garden of An Sithean” was presented with an award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role.

Festival Antigonish was nominated for three other awards.

Two other people with ties to the Antigonish area also received special awards at Monday night’s gala in Dartmouth.

Former Festival and Theatre Antigonish Technical Director Ian Pygott was presented the Theatre Nova Scotia Legacy Award, recognizing outstanding contribution to professional theatre in the province.

Noella Murphy is the recipient of the April Hubbard Creative Access Award , recognizing a disabled artist making work in public spaces.