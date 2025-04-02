Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Receives Three Robert Merritt Awards for Excellence in Professional Theatre in Nova Scotia

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has been honoured by their peers by capturing three Robert Merritt Awards. The Merritt Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia. The awards were presented at a gala in Halifax this week.

Festival Antigonish received all three awards for the show “Ms.Holmes and Ms. Watson-Apt 2B”.

Stephanie MacDonald received a Merritt Award for Outstanding Performance in a leading role as Sherlock Holmes.

Other awards for Festival Antigonish were to Paul Morgan Donald for Outstanding Sound Design and Vickie Marstan for Outstanding Scenic Design.