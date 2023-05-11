Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Returns to the Bauer Theatre for its 2023 Season

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has announced its lineup of productions for the 2023

season, and a return to its home in the Bauer Theatre.

Between July 5th and August 26, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre will present a wide range of shows, including the comedy The New Canadian Curling Club by Canadian playwright Mark Crawford, followed by Theatre for Young Audience’s world premiere of Canadian Black playwright Kalale Dalton-Lutale’s “The Adventures of the Little Girl and the Wind”. The season with wrap up with the popular whodunnit “Murder for Two ,” written by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian.

Festival Antigonish Artistic director Andrea Boyd said 2019 was the last full season at the Bauer Theatre and they are excited to be back.

Other highlights of the 2023 season include two special concerts. The Festival Antigonish Kitchen Party kicks things off on July 29 at 7:30p.m.. Then, on August 4 at 7:30pm , they welcome Antigonish’s own Cassie and Maggie.

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has been entertaining audiences for over three decades and is renowned for its high-quality productions, engaging storytelling, and talented performers.

Tickets are now available at festivalantigonish.com or by calling the box office at 902-867-3333.