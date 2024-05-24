Festival Antigonish Summer Theatres Announces 2024 Season Line-Up

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has unveiled its 2024 season line-up that includes two mainstage shows, a play for young audiences and two concerts.

Festival Antigonish will also continue its popular Theatre Academy, allowing children, youth and adults to explore the art of theatre.

Opening on the mainstage in July is Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson-Apartment 2B by Kate Hamill. It features two oddball female roomates Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joan Watson join forces to solve mysteries and tackling hurdles until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all the answers.

In August, there’s the Norm Foster comedy The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauley Fishing Derby. In this play, an investment banker’s car breaks down near a sleepy town that hosts a very competitive fishing derby.

The play for young audiences this year is The Paperbag Princess and Other Stories, featuring tales by Robert Munsch.

The two concerts planned include the Festival Antigonish Kitchen Party and Boy T, a bilingual Afro-Canadian songwriter from New Brunswick, featuring world music, afro, dancehall R & B and HipHop.

A complete schedule can be found at www.festivalantigonish.ca.