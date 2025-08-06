Festival of Tartans Returning to New Glasgow

The Festival of Tartans is returning to New Glasgow later this month. Running from August 15-17, the event is a celebration of the area’s Scottish heritage and tradition.

Opening ceremonies are set for August 15 at 5 p.m. at Glasgow Square, and will feature pipes and drums, dignitary remarks, a tribute to the late Fleur Mainville, and music. Events on Saturday, also at Glasgow Square, include highland dancing, Gaelic and genealogy workshops, and a pipe and drum march parade. Beolach will headline the concert under the stars that evening, with doors opening at 6:30.

On Sunday, the Loch Broom Log Church will host a church service and official closing at 2 p.m..

Kim Dickson, director of strategic initiatives for the town of New Glasgow, said there was a bit of a hiatus in recent years for the festival, but organizers are back and ready to offer a quality event.

The Festival is part of the New Glasgow 150th Anniversary celebrations and Dickson stated the Saint Andrew’s Society wanted to bring it back for the anniversary.