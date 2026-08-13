Festival of the Tartans in New Glasgow Returns this Week

The Festival of the Tartans returns to New Glasgow this week.

First wowing crowds back in 1957, the festival saw a revival last year with a return for the New Glasgow 150th anniversary celebrations. Kim Dickson, communications lead for the festival and member of the volunteer organizing committee, said this year continues the legacy of the long-standing event.

The festival gets underway Thursday with a Tartan Tea at the Pictou County History Museum from 2-4 pm. Events continue Friday with opening ceremonies, the procession of Tartans, the Skye Queen Pageant crowning, and an outdoor concert, all happening from 6-9 p.m. at the Scott W Weeks Sports Complex. Saturday will include highland dancing, Gaelic and heritage workshops, a kitchen party, pipe band performances, and a Saturday night ceilidh.