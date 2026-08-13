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Festival of the Tartans in New Glasgow Returns this Week

Aug 13, 2026 | Local News

The Festival of the Tartans returns to New Glasgow this week.  
 
First wowing crowds back in 1957, the festival saw a revival last year with a return for the New Glasgow 150th anniversary celebrations.  Kim Dickson, communications lead for the festival and member of the volunteer organizing committee, said this year continues the legacy of the long-standing event.
 
The festival gets underway Thursday with a Tartan Tea at the Pictou County History Museum from 2-4 pm.   
 
Events continue Friday with opening ceremonies, the procession of Tartans, the Skye Queen Pageant crowning, and an outdoor concert, all happening from 6-9 p.m. at the Scott W Weeks Sports Complex. Saturday will include highland dancing, Gaelic and heritage workshops, a kitchen party, pipe band performances, and a Saturday night ceilidh.
 
 
Sunday will offer a church service and closing ceremonies. For a full schedule, people can visit  festivalofthetartans.org or the festival’s social media pages.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.