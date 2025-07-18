Festival of the Tartans Returns to New Glasgow in August

The Festival of the Tartans in New Glasgow is returning this year after a hiatus.

Opening ceremonies and entertainment for the festival are set for Friday, August 15 at the Glasgow Square. Saturday, August 16, will include a highland dancing competition, Gaelic workshops and a milling frolic, as well as a concert under the stars featuring Beolach. Things will wrap up on Sunday, August 17, with a closing church service at the Loch Broom Log Church.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said it’s interesting to note the festival returns in the same summer as the launch of the Ship Hector, which brought the first Scottish settlers to the area.

The mayor also credited the organizers and board for bringing the festival back.