Festival of the Tartans returns to New Glasgow

After a COVID induced hiatus, the Festival of the Tartans is back in New Glasgow.

The launch of the festival takes place at the Glen Lovat Golf Club on Thursday afternoon, followed by a kilted golf tournament and later a car show at Riverside parkway. Friday night will feature an outdoor fiddle concert at Rotary park followed a by a big day on Saturday at Scott W Weeks Sports complex.

Saturday will feature highland dancing competitions, heavyweight events, clan tents, piping and drumming, and kids activities, with the opening of the highland games set for 1 p.m. Sunday will see the official closing of the event followed by a pipe band concert at Trinity United Church.

Luke Henderson, social media representative for the event, said this is the only event of its kind in Pictou County but it also represents a large part of the local culture.

Henderson said they are experimenting with online ticketing this year, noting they’ve definitely sold a few. The numbers for the highland dance competition are very strong and they expect to see over 100 taking part. Henderson said it’s been a long couple of years but he feels there is a real appetite to get back out and socialize.