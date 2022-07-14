Field announced for IWK 250

The official entry list has been announced for the July 23rd running of the IWK 250 at Riverside

International Speedway.

There are 27 drivers in the field. Local entries include Number 89 Donald Chisholm of Antigonish and Number 88 Russel Smith Junior of Lakeside with the Nova Racing Team. Also in the field is Ryan Vanoirschot of Antigonish, driving car number 25

The list of drivers includes racers from six Canadian provinces and two US States. They will be vying for the $15,000 winner’s share of the $100,000 purse, the biggest ever in the region.

Leading the way is NASCAR Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner who will make his first-ever racing appearance in eastern Canada, driving the popular Cat Car for Kids.