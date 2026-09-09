Fight League Atlantic planning a MMA card at the Hector Arena in Pictou September 26th

MMA organization Fight League Atlantic returns to Pictou County with FLA 26, set for Saturday, September 26 at the Hector Arena.
Jon Foster, co-owner of FLA, said this will be the second event in Pictou County this year, with FLA 24 taking place last April. He said the local events have a fantastic atmosphere, adding residents continue to show up and support FLA.
Earlier this year, FLA signed a deal with UFC Fight Pass, with Foster explaining the replays of the event go to Fight Pass the following week. Mainland MMA out of St. Andrew’s is sending three fighters to the event, with Zach Elsworth, Riley Johnston, and Jackson Beadle entering the cage.