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Fight League Atlantic planning a MMA card at the Hector Arena in Pictou September 26th

Sep 9, 2026 | Sports

MMA organization Fight League Atlantic returns to Pictou County with FLA 26, set for Saturday, September 26 at the Hector Arena.  
 
Jon Foster, co-owner of FLA, said this will be the second event in Pictou County this year, with FLA 24 taking place last April. He said the local events have a fantastic atmosphere, adding residents continue to show up and support FLA.  
 
 
Earlier this year, FLA signed a deal with UFC Fight Pass, with Foster explaining the replays of the event go to Fight Pass the following week.  Mainland MMA out of St. Andrew’s is sending three fighters to the event, with Zach Elsworth, Riley Johnston, and Jackson Beadle entering the cage.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.