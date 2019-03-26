Fighters battle blaze at Advocate Printing and Publishing

A fire chief said a blaze at a local business could have been worse.

At around 12:21 on Sunday afternoon, the Pictou Fire Department received a call of a possible fire at the Advocate Printing and Publishing building. Upon arrival, Pictou Fire Chief Paul Janes said smoke was showing and there was a fire in the warehouse portion of the facility.

Five additional fire departments were on hand to assist in extinguishing the blaze. The start of the fire was electrical in nature.

Janes said things went well considering there was a fire, noting there was minimal damage. He said things could have been different if it was 12 hours later.