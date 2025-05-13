Fill the Boot Campaign by Antigonish and Area Firefighters for Muscular Dystrophy a Success

It has been another great year for the “Fill the Boot’ campaign by Antigonish and area Firefighters.

The annual fund-raiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada was held over the Easter Weekend.

One of the coordinators of the drive, Doug Holmes says they exceeded what was raised last year.

Holmes says it has grown steadily over the past 15 years. During that period he says they have raised more than $125,000.

Holmes says firefighters who participated in the drive this year are overjoyed by the generosity of the local community.

All the money raised stays in Nova Scotia