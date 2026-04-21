“Fill the Boot” Campaign by Antigonish Area Firefighters Declared a Success

Organizers of the annual “Fill the Boot” Campaign in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada by Antigonish Area Firefighters say they were pleased with the drive this year.

It was held over the recent Easter Weekend, accepting donations at various locations in the town and county.

One of the organizers of the event Doug Holmes says they raised about $14,000.

Holmes says that is down from a year ago, but that was anticipated, as budgets got tighter.

Holmes says area residents have been very supportive of their annual campaign over the years.

Holmes says there were 9 fire departments involved in the drive, up from 6 that traditionally participate.