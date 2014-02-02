Film Crew for Nova Scotia Summerfest Touring Antigonish Town and County

A film crew for Nova Scotia Summerfest is travelling around Antigonish Town and County today.

Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says it’s part of an effort to recognize those who have supported the festival.

Mattie says through the video they will produce, they want those who are buying tickets for the festival to get a sense of the local community.

Mattie says pre-sale of tickets for the festival shows a number of buyers in Halifax and Dartmouth, but purchases are also originating from concert goers from such places as Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia as well locations in Ontario..