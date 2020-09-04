Filming of Movie in Antigonish Town and County Wraps Up

It’s a wrap. Shooting has finished in Antigonish on the feature film “Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor”. Written and directed by Shelly Thomson, the feature film had 18 days of shooting in all, including additional locations in Windsor, Halifax and Chester. The film is supported by the Town and County of Antigonish. The Antigonish Town and County portion of the film was shot this week.

“Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor” tells the story of a young trans woman reuniting with her estranged father. John Andrew MacGinnis played by Robb Wells of the Trailer Park Boys is about to bury his wife who has died of breast cancer. A young woman with a startling resemblance to his wife appears on his porch the day after her death. John Andrew’s estranged son Donald is now Dawn, played Maya Henry, and she’s come home to mourn her mother and keep her promise to repair her relationship with her Dad.

The movie will stream next year on Crave.