Final Card of the Season at Riverside International Speedway This Weekend

It’s the final card of the season this weekend at Riverside International Speedway in James River

Some of the best racers in the region will be at the track Saturday for round 11 of 12 of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour and the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series will crown its inaugural champion.

There are 19 racers in the field of the East Coast International 150 including Ryan VanOirschot of Antigonish, as well as Nova Racing Team members Donald Chisholm of Antigonish and Russel Smith Junior of Lakeside.

The NAPA Auto Parts/Henry’s AutoPro 75 has 18 racers entered and includes local competitors Joey Livingston of Pictou, Brad DeCoste of Antigonish, Dennis Nickerson of Marshy Hope and Kevin Morse of Antigonish.

The pit gate opens at 11 a.m Saturday, the granstand at 1 p.m. and racing starts at 4.