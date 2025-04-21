Listen Live

Final Day for Advance Polls in the April 28th Election is Today

Apr 21, 2025 | Local News

Today is the final day for advance polls for the upcoming April 28th federal election.

Area residents will be able to cast ballots from 9 am to 9 pm today. Details on where you can vote in the advance polls and regular polling day can be found on the voter information card you received in the mail.

An Elections Canada “vote” sign outside of a polling place. (Elections Canada photo)

If you didn’t receive a voter information card, visit the Elections Canada web site at www.elections.ca for more information on where you can vote.  You can also call your local returning office.

The main returning office for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish is in Port Hawkesbury. To contact the office, phone 1-866-204-7915.

The Central Nova returning office in New Glasgow can be reached at 1-866-204-8047.


