Final Preparations in Place for St. Martha’s Auxiliary’s Mayfest

Mayfest is on its way.

The annual event, now in its 28th year, is the largest fundraiser for the St. Martha’s auxiliary,

usually bringing in about $40,000. The money goes to a different cause each year. Pauline Liengme, who handles public relations with the auxiliary, said they are looking to buy an incubator for the neo-natal intensive care unit at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital this year.

The event is taking place at St.FX’s Bloomfield Centre on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Events will include an indoor fair with the cake walk, teddy bear clinic, kids games, Robocop with the RCMP, local fire departments and Sparky, amateur radio club, Science World exhibits, as well as plenty of food. Attic treasures and final offer tables, raffles, and more will also be on hand, thanks to the over 200 volunteers who help out at the event.

They are also doing a special Mother’s Day promotion featuring chocolates donated by Peace By Chocolate. The chocolates will be up for sale in small units, for kids to give to their moms. This year they are introducing a barbeque on the deck behind the Golden X Inn.

Donations to the event are welcome, particularly cakes and baked goods, with Thursday and Friday being drop-off days. They usually need about 100 cakes for the cakewalk. Liengme also noted there is no parking this year in front of Bloomfield and visitors will have to bark in the back or at Lane.