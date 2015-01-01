Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster joins Provincial and Federal Counterparts in Discussions over Canada Pension Plan Should Alberta Leave the CPP

Canada`s finance ministers met Friday to discuss what would happen if Alberta leaves the Canada Pension Plan.

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland called for and chaired the virtual meeting. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, Nova Scotia’s finance minister and chair of the council of provincial and territorial finance ministers, was one of the ministers taking part.

MacMaster said the biggest thing to come out of the meeting was that all province`s care about the CPP, noting Nova Scotia`s perspective is they want Alberta to stay. He said the federal government called on the chief actuary to provide numbers on what would happen if Alberta leaves.

MacMaster said he expects discussion will continue, but they will be better informed with the report from the chief actuary.

Another issue that came up during the meeting was the carbon tax, with MacMaster noting a number of provinces expressed the concern that it is impacting some parts of the country more than others.