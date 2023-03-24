Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Budget Includes a Number of Initiatives that Will Impact Northeastern Nova Scotia

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says there are a number of measures in his budget that

should be of interest to residents of Northeastern Nova Scotia.

The Inverness MLA says the centrepiece of the budget is health care, but there are other commitments that will have an impact locally.

MacMaster says there’s also a lot more money for roads. He says over the past two years, government has added $60 million more for local roads, an increase of 130 per cent. There’s $35 million more for gravel roads, up 175 per cent.

MacMaster says the local road maintenance budgets, which was doubled to $22 million last year, will see an additional $14 million this year.