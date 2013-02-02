Listen Live

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Budget includes Help for Those Living with Diabetes

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says his latest budget includes signficantly more money for health care, which isn’t a surprise given government’s priority to fix it.  But he says there’s several new features in his financial blueprint.

“While Nova Scotians greatly value healthcare, they are also looking for help with the cost of living. They are going to get it in the form of indexed tax brackets and other supports in this budget. We are listening to Nova Scotians and making important investments in ways that will make a difference.” – Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster (Communications Nova Scotia)

MacMaster says one is tax relief, with the indexing of personal income tax brackets.    He says Nova Scotians will notice the change, with more money in their paychecks starting next January.
MacMaster says another feature of this document that is important is helping those living with diabetes.
MacMaster says some people have insurance to cover that cost, but a lot don’t.  He says this program is targeted those without insurance to help in managing their diabetes.
Another feature is a commitment of almost 19 million dollars for a new lunch program in public schools.  MacMaster says this will start to take shape next fall, beginning initially with the younger grades.


