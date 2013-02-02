Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Budget includes Help for Those Living with Diabetes

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says his latest budget includes signficantly more money for health care, which isn’t a surprise given government’s priority to fix it. But he says there’s several new features in his financial blueprint.

MacMaster says one is tax relief, with the indexing of personal income tax brackets. He says Nova Scotians will notice the change, with more money in their paychecks starting next January.

MacMaster says another feature of this document that is important is helping those living with diabetes.

MacMaster says some people have insurance to cover that cost, but a lot don’t. He says this program is targeted those without insurance to help in managing their diabetes.

Another feature is a commitment of almost 19 million dollars for a new lunch program in public schools. MacMaster says this will start to take shape next fall, beginning initially with the younger grades.