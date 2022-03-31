Finance Minster Allan MacMaster says Government is Beginning to deliver on Its Commitment to Health Care

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says with this budget, government is

beginning to deliver on its commitments on Health Care. MacMaster says Health Care was a key plank in the Progressive Conservative campaign in last summer’s election. Government has committed $5.7 billion of its $13.2 billion budget on health, including commitments for recruiting for health care professionals, expanding capacity for operating rooms and more seats in the province’s nursing schools.

Also in the budget is a commitment to skilled trades. In the More Opportunities for Skilled Trades Program, which starting in the 2022 tax year, will return provincial personal income tax paid on the first $50,000 of earnings for eligible people under the age of 30. MacMaster says the aim is to attract more skilled workers to the province, and retain those already here.

MacMaster says there’s also a large commitment to infrastructure totaling almost $1.6 billion in the capital plan. MacMaster says there are a number of provisions in the budget that would have an impact in his own riding.

MacMaster says other highlights include a $54.2 million increase for programs that support adults and children with disabilities, increases to the Nova Scotia Child Benefit, $13 million in support for those most impacted by the recent spike in fuel prices and the $500 Seniors Care Grant.