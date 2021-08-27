Fire Contained at the Guysborough Waste Management Facility

A fire at the Guysborough waste management facility is contained.

Municipality of the District of Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll said there was a call of a fire at

the facility just after 6 am Thursday. While they aren’t sure about the cause, it was suggested it may have been the result of a lithium battery attached to a toy that was buried and may have sparked the fire. Carroll said the fire was contained to a cell onsite, and there was a lot of smoke, leading the municipality to advise residents nearby to keep their windows closed.

Carroll said the fire is out now and it is being covered by gravel. They will also monitor the site in the coming days. The facility will reopen today