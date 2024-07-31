Fire damages a Pomquet Home

Local fire department responded to a fire on Monk`s Head Road in Pomquet yesterday afternoon.

Pierre Venedam Junior, chief of the Pomquet Fire Department, said the department received an alert about the blaze shortly after 1. He said the house was engulfed when they arrived on scene, alongside fire departments from Tracadie, and St. Andrews.

Venedam said everyone made it out of the fire, but one person was sent to hospital for medical attention. He said they were able to put the fire out and were packing up around 3:30. He said the home was destroyed but they homeowners were able to save some personal belongings.

He said the cause of the fire is being investigated. Venedam thanked everyone who helped out bringing in water and food.