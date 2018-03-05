Fire damages Home In Westville

A family of four has been displaced by a fire early Saturday that heavily damaged a two-storey house in Westville.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are assisting the couple, their four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son with emergency lodging and food. Purchases of new clothing and other essentials were arranged through a partnership between the Red Cross and Walmart in nearby New Glasgow.

There were no injuries from the fire, reported around 6 a.m. today Saturday at 1965 Church Street.