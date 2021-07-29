Fire Damages Vacant Home in Trenton, Cause of Blaze Under Investigation

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a fire that occurred at a vacant home on Main Street in Trenton.

The fire was reported early yesterday morning at around 2:20 a.m. The building sustained

extensive fire and smoke damage.

Main Street in Trenton from High Street to Forge Street was closed to traffic in both directions for more than five hours.

New Glasgow Regional Police, Emergency Health Services and fire departments from Trenton, Stellarton, New Glasgow, Abercrombie and Pictou Landing were on the scene of the fire.

New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit, the Trenton Fire Department and the Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Police are asking the public to check residential camera footage, dash cams and other video devices that may assist investigators.

If you have any information on this fire, contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.