Fire Destroys a Commercial Building in Cape John, Pictou County

Fire has gutted a commercial building in Cape John, Pictou County.

RCMP say shortly before 9 Wednesday night, Police and firefighters responded to the blaze on Cape John Road.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation in partnership with the Office of the Fire Marshall.

Fire departments from River John, Tatamagouche, Scotsburn, Caribou, New Glasgow, Abercrombie were on scene fighting the blaze at the fish processing plant, with West River and Pictou Firefighters on stand-by.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333