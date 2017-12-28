Fire destroys home in New Glasgow

Two adult brothers have been displaced by a fire that gutted their two-storey wood-frame house in New Glasgow Wednesday.

Fire Departments from New Glasgow, Trenton and Stellarton were called to the scene at 750 Summer Street to fight the blaze around 2 in the afternoon. East River Road was closed about an hour in both directions as fire crews had to deploy fire hoses across the street. Pine Street and Summer Street were also closed for more than an hour. RCMP, Emergency Health Services, New Glasgow Public Works and Nova Scotia Power personnel were also at the site.

No was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The brothers are staying with a relative for now. They will meet Thursday with disaster volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross for emergency aid like purchases of clothing and food.