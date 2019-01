Fire has gutted a home in Antigonish County.

Firefighters and RCMP were called to the fire at 2385 Summerside Road in West Arm Tracadie around one this morning. Tracadie Fire Chief John Mattie says firefighters remained on the scene until 4:30 this morning. Tracadie firefighters were assisted in battling the blaze by their counterparts from Pomquet

No one was hurt, no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire isn’t known.