Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Inverness County

A River Denys Family is without a home following a fire over the weekend.

Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department chief Justin Usher said his team received a call shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday of a fire on Southside River Denys Road in Inverness County. Usher said his department was on scene around 7:20.

Valley Mills, with assistance from the Blues Mills, West Bay, and Whycocomagh fire departments fought the blaze. Usher said teams were on scene until around 1 a.m. The mobile home was lost but they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby woods.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation