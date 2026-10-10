Fire Destroys Old Fire Hall in the Village of St. Peter’s

A well-known landmark in the village of St. Peter’s has been gutted in a fire.

The old St. Peter’s Fire Hall was destroyed in a blaze that occurred this week. In a release, Fire Chief Marvin MacLean says firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday evening. MacLean says the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

MacLean says with assistance from the L’Ardoise and Louisdale Fire Departments, they were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and properties.

No one was hurt in the blaze. Damage was contained to the old fire hall and heat damage to two neighbouring buildings.