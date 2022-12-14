Fire Displaces two people in Pictou County House Fire

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting two adults who have been displaced by a house fire in Waterside, about 25 kilometres northwest of New Glasgow.

The blaze was reported along the Shore Road around 1 a.m. Monday.

A woman who was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation was released on Tuesday. Both adults have been assisted by Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging and meals and purchases like clothing and some essential needs.

The two people credit their dog with alerting them to the fire.