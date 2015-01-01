Fire Extensively Damages Home in Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation

A fire has destroyed a home at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. RCMP say police, firefighters and EHS were called to the scene on Petow (Pet-ow) Loop Extension around 1:40 Monday afternoon.

Officers says the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but the house is a total loss. A 23-year-old woman was in the home when the fire started, and suffered minor injuries; she was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police say the cause of the fire was not suspicous.