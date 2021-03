A house fire on Court Street in Antigonish early this morning has displaced a family of four.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the one and half storey home at 4 this morning. The house the family was renting was heavily damaged. No one was injured

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting the couple and their two children with emergency lodging and funds for clothing, food and other essential needs, plus referrals to other agencies for additional help.