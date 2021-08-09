Fire in Pictou County Displaces Three Adults

Fire has heavily damaged a home with two apartments in the Hillside community in Pictou County, just north of Trenton. Three adults were displaced in the blaze, that occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning along Pictou Landing Road. No one was hurt.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from New Glasgow assisted a man with emergency lodging and financial support for meals, clothing purchases and other basics. Two women from the other apartment went to stay with relatives or friends, but will be offered similar help from the Red Cross if needed.

A local cab company, Matt’s Taxi of Trenton offered free rides to take the displaced tenants to their alternative lodging.