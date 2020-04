On Sunday, a Pictou District RCMP officer located a structure fire at a business on Caladh Avenue in Pictou. The Pictou Fire Department attended the scene to extinguish the fire.

The fire caused substantial damage to the building and police are investigating this fire as suspicious. Anyone with informaiton about the incident is asked to call the RCMP in Pictou at 902-755-4141, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca