Fire In Trenton Under Investigation

New Glasgow Regional Police and the Trenton Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire Wednesday morning in Trenton.

Police says officers and the fire department were called to the structure fire at around 3:30 a.m.

No one was in the business/residence complex at the time; no one was hurt.

This is the second time fire has occurred at this building in recent months; the last blaze was on September 13th, on the south side of the complex

If you have any information on this incident, call New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.