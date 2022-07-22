Fire Occurred on Holiday Island Ferry

A representative from Northumberland Ferries confirmed a fire occurred on the ship Holiday Island earlier today. RCMP, fire crews, the coastguard, and paramedics responded to the emergency.

Lieutenant Commander Brian Owens with the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination centre stated the received a distress call at 11:17 this morning indicating there was a fire in the engine room of the ferry. Search and Rescue aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard Vessels were on scene and helped to safely disembark all 182 passengers. 18 crew and 7 local firefighters remained on board to fight the fire.