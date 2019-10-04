Fire Prevention Week Begins Sunday

Local residents will be reminded in the coming days on ways to prevent fires before they occur and measures they can take when one breaks out in their home or business.

Sunday marks the start of Fire Prevention Week. Antigonish Fire Department Public Relations Officer John Pelerine says most fire deaths occur in the home where people believe they are the safest. Pelerine says one measure homeowners can take is to check your smoke alarms.

The week begins with a Sunday Mass in St. Andrews at 11 a.m. with an Emergency Vehicle Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Appleseed Drive. There will be fire drills at local schools, and seniors homes as well as day care visits.