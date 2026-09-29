No ice at for foreseeable future at STFX rinks following fire

Antigonish Fire Department, RCMP, and Facilities management responded to a fire at STFX’s Charles V Keating Centre yesterday morning.

An email from STFX communications states the fire was contained to the ice plant room, was electrical in nature, and there was no fire damage to the building. The Charles Keating Centre and Saputo Centre buildings were closed yesterday to ensure life safety equipment was all working, and the buildings had time to air out. Both buildings reopened this morning at 6 am but the arenas will be closed until further notice.

Bob Hale with STFX stated the fire damaged an electrical box that powers the systems responsible for making and maintaining the ice. As a result, the ice surfaces in both the main and auxiliary arenas at the Keating Centre will need to be removed until further notice, while the damaged system is replaced. He said the university expects there will be no ice for the foreseeable future, but said STFX will provide updates when we know more. Hale offered an apology for the inconvenience and disruption this will cause, adding they are working to address the issue as quickly as possible. Hale also thanked the Antigonish Fire Department for their quick response.