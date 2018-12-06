Fire Strikes A Stellarton Home

A man and his five-year-old daughter have been displaced by a fire that damaged an older, two storey home in Stellarton. The fire was reported at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at 11 Cameron’s Lane. The pair are staying with relatives for now. Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting with emergency purchases of clothing, other basic necessities and a comfort toy for the girl. No one was injured in the fire.
There's a new Artistic Director with the Stan Rogers Folk Festival. He's Chris Greencorn, son of long-time Artistic Director Troy Greencorn. https://t.co/dYaciN84bH
Highway 104 Twinning Project Registered for Environmental As...1:13 pm | Read Full Article
The Provincial Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department has registered the twinning of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish for Environmental Assessment. In documents filed with the provincial Environment Department, the Transportation Department says the twinning is 38 kilometres long. It includes twinning two segments of the existing alignment, covering 28 kilometres. There’s also construction […]
Photo Book on the Antigonish Movement to be Launched this We...1:11 pm | Read Full Article
A book documenting the Antigonish Movement is getting a launch this weekend. The People’s Photo Album: A Pictorial Genealogy of the Antigonish Movement is getting its launch Sunday at 6 p.m. at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise on St. Ninian’s Street. The book charts the history the Antigonish Movement. Dorothy Lander and John […]
X-Men Hockey’s Holden Cook named to U Sports All-Star ...8:24 am | Read Full Article
A member of the St. FX Hockey X-Men will be travelling to Victoria, B-C next week to suit up for a U Sports All-Star team that will play three games against prospects vying for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Hockey Team. This is the third year in a row forward Holden Cook will play […]