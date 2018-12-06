Gabrieau's Bistro
Fire Strikes A Stellarton Home

A man and his five-year-old daughter have been displaced by a fire that damaged an older, two storey home in Stellarton. The fire was reported at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at 11 Cameron’s Lane. The pair are staying with relatives for now. Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting with emergency purchases of clothing, other basic necessities and a comfort toy for the girl. No one was injured in the fire.