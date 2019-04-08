Fire Strikes Home in Fairmont

Local firefighters dealt with a stubborn fire yesterday afternoon.

At around 4:23 p.m. on Sunday, the Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home in the Triton Brook subdivision in Fairmont. Fire Chief Bill Chisholm said they received significant support from the Antigonish County Fire Department and Four Valley’s Fire Department, both of which responded to the call, and the St. Andrew’s Fire Department, which provided coverage for the town and county.

Chisholm said they were on-site until around 10 p.m.

The structure is still standing but there is significant damage. No one was injured in the blaze, which Chisholm said was difficult to extinguish.