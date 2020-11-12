Fire Strikes Home in Richmond County

Three people have been displaced from a house fire in Little Anse, Richmond County. The fire on Cypers Lane occurred on Tuesday. Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Sydney assisted the three adults with emergency lodging, food and some other essentials.

The Canadian Red Cross is currently seeking more volunteers in Cape Breton and throughout the Atlantic Provinces to help people impacted by events such as residential fires or larger-scale disasters and emergencies. More information is available online at redcross.ca/volunteer.